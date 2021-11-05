10,880 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in NovoCure by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,173 shares of company stock worth $3,966,505. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $106.90 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

