1,038 Shares in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Acquired by Laffer Tengler Investments

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

NYSEARCA REZ opened at $90.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $92.93.

