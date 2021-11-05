$101.17 Million in Sales Expected for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report sales of $101.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iStar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.60 million and the lowest is $99.73 million. iStar reported sales of $146.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year sales of $471.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.63 million to $517.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $367.74 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $391.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 10,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.97 per share, with a total value of $780,971.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iStar by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iStar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iStar by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 175,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,963,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. 678,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.74. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

