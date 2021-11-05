1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.69% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $541,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $1,608,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,373 shares of company stock worth $4,852,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FLWS stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

