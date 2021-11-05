$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $769.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $112.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

