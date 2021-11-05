$1.53 EPS Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. Malibu Boats posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,976. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

