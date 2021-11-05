$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Three analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Shopify posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $8.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $13.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 12.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $302,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth $953,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Shopify by 7.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 59.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $12.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,528.06. 649,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,449.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,390.35.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

