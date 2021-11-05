-$0.73 EPS Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is $1.99. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded up $13.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,847. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

