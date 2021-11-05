-$0.60 EPS Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $569.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.56. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.