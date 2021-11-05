-$0.60 EPS Expected for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $569.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.56. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

