$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.85. Aptiv reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.63.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $177.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $101.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.69.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

