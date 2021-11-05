$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.85. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 59.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 53.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,988,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fulton Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

