-$0.35 EPS Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Intersect ENT reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 124.96% and a negative net margin of 85.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XENT. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 36,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 508,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.51. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

