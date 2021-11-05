$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.37. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

In related news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,197. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,983. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.04. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $40.36.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.