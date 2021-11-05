$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Driven Brands reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 769,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.67.

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,891,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

