$0.05 EPS Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

QMCO opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. Quantum has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.47.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $779,399.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,927 shares of company stock valued at $491,901. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,778,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,271,966 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after buying an additional 1,112,599 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after buying an additional 663,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 643.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 626,099 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

