-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). Evolent Health reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,807 shares of company stock valued at $7,396,841 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVH stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 604,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,292. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

