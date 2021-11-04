Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zynex in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%.

ZYXI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Zynex has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $481.43 million, a P/E ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Zynex by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.