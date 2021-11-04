Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.59

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 5030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532 in the last ninety days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,360,000 after acquiring an additional 295,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 46.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,475,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,382 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after buying an additional 1,767,164 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,962,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,353,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Zuora by 7.7% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after buying an additional 223,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

