Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Zscaler worth $47,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 365,329 shares of company stock valued at $99,235,041. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $327.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.