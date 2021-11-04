ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.36, but opened at $72.85. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $66.97, with a volume of 173,839 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director David Randall Winn sold 132,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $7,259,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 2,083,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $114,096,536.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,571,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,310,696. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,089.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after acquiring an additional 659,182 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,164.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

