ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett Sells 1,612,547 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 1,612,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $113,120,172.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $31,667,421.24.

On Monday, August 9th, Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 703,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,636. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

