ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Up 15.7% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $100.05 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00087986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00074717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00101009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.17 or 0.07275696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,736.93 or 0.99902606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022625 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.