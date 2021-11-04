Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 554,685 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $29,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,120 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZION. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,134 shares of company stock worth $1,516,958 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

