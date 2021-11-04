ZINC Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $51,056.51 and $51.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00231960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00098364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004205 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

