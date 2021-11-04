ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Reaches $0.0010

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $190,172.32 and $53.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00050348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00241802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00096684 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

