Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Up 5.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $572.33 and last traded at $572.20. 4,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 282,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $542.59.

The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,452 shares of company stock worth $5,531,134 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $546.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

