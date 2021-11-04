ZBG Token (ZT) Market Cap Hits $8.08 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $498,190.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00244267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00096381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

