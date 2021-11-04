ZB Token Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. ZB Token has a market cap of $125.85 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000442 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00239079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00096737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

