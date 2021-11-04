Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IAA (NYSE:IAA) to “Buy”

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Shares of IAA stock opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. IAA has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.58.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

