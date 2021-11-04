Zacks Investment Research Lowers Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

NYSE WSR opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.