Zacks Investment Research Lowers Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ABTX opened at $40.05 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $809.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.