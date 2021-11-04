Zacks: Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.42. ResMed reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

RMD traded down $5.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,221. ResMed has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.30, for a total transaction of $689,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,087,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,345,377. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

