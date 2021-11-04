Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.72. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 172.89%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Shares of NSP opened at $121.41 on Monday. Insperity has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.15. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $601,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,940. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the second quarter worth $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

