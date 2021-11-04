Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

GWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE GWB opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 111,274 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after buying an additional 394,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 23.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth $202,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

