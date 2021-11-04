Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report earnings of $3.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 to $4.19. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $17.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.48 to $18.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

Shares of DFS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,645. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $65.32 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

