Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.51 Million

Brokerages forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report $357.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.00 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $217.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $2,281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 763,008 shares of company stock worth $34,997,730. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,829,000 after buying an additional 1,277,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 593,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

OSH stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.22. 700,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,518. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

