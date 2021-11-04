Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.86 Billion

Equities analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $65.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $66.26 billion. McKesson reported sales of $62.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $259.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.37 billion to $259.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $263.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $257.86 billion to $271.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 140.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.69. 20,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,325. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 52-week low of $164.04 and a 52-week high of $225.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

