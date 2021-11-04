Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Announce $6.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.72. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $5.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year earnings of $15.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $16.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.55 to $17.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,688,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after buying an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $82,207,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

JLL traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $263.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,546. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day moving average of $221.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $111.52 and a one year high of $272.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

