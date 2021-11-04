Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.92. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $9.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. Truist lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,850. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.17%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,759,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

