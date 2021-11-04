Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post sales of $313.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $317.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.01 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $224.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $944.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. 5,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,786. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

