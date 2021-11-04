Zacks: Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to post sales of $266.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.70 million to $275.00 million. Unity Software posted sales of $200.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.65. 64,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,571,625. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.09 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average of $114.52.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,234,075 shares of company stock valued at $161,766,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 41.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

