Zacks: Analysts Expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SOPHiA Genetics.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOPH. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. 32,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96. SOPHiA Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

