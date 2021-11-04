Zacks: Analysts Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,999. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $73.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

