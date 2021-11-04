Zacks: Analysts Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Investar posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:ISTR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,103. The stock has a market cap of $191.10 million, a PE ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 0.68. Investar has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 576.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 619,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 528,393 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Investar by 269.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 182,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 476.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Investar by 823.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 99,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Investar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

