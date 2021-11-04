Zacks: Analysts Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Digi International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,319. Digi International has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.82 million, a PE ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
Featured Article: Forex
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.