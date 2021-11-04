Zacks: Analysts Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGII. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 15.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Digi International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,319. Digi International has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.82 million, a PE ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

