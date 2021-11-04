Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Switch posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Switch during the second quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.29. 63,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,096. Switch has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

