Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will announce sales of $134.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.50 million to $136.20 million. Progress Software reported sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $536.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $523.68 million to $549.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $569.84 million, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $588.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.34. 302,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $37.65 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after acquiring an additional 219,060 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 449,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $74,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

