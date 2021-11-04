Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core & Main’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.29. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core & Main.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

CNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.50. 4,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,604. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

