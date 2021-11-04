Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 119,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

