Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Xylem in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $125.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Xylem by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 5.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 351,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 41.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 51.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

